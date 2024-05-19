Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $27,000 Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 1,345.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 194.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 4,000.0% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4,066.7% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $81.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.38.

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,893,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,016. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.41 and a 52 week high of $306.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.53.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.60. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -6.08 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $474,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,246,966.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

