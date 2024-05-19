Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $6.64 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,184,000 after buying an additional 5,463,111 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $139,341,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,547,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,662,000 after purchasing an additional 299,689 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 635,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,654,000 after purchasing an additional 259,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,970,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $225.56. The stock had a trading volume of 553,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,704. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.79 and a 200 day moving average of $211.11. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $229.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

