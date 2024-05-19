Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $65,000 Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,803 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 48,789 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in General Motors by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 109,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $759,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,361.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,361.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Motors from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $45.76. The company had a trading volume of 11,412,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,141,950. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $46.17. The stock has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. General Motors’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

