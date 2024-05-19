Manchester Capital Management LLC Increases Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 20,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.4 %

AWK stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.76. 924,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,375. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.52. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $151.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.62.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.30 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

