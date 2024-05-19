Manchester Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 74.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Boston Partners lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 962.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,858,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $513,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,878 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $254,336,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,506,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $181,049,000 after buying an additional 439,360 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1,038.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 472,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,720,000 after buying an additional 430,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,214,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,951,000 after buying an additional 421,714 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock traded up $2.36 on Friday, reaching $147.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,886,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.59 and its 200 day moving average is $140.51. The company has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.21.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

