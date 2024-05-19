Manchester Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 26,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 70,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,092,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,227,675. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.65.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.548 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

