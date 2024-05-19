Manchester Capital Management LLC Makes New $80,000 Investment in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 270.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Revolution Medicines Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of RVMD traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.41. 1,118,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,547. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $40.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.43. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. Revolution Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RVMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James raised Revolution Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RVMD

Insider Buying and Selling at Revolution Medicines

In related news, CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $400,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,959 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,418.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sushil Patel sold 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $79,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $400,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,959 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,418.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,705 shares of company stock worth $1,031,049. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Revolution Medicines

(Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.