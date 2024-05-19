Manchester Capital Management LLC Makes New $80,000 Investment in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 270.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Revolution Medicines Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of RVMD traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.41. 1,118,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,547. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $40.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.43. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.46.
Analyst Ratings Changes
RVMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James raised Revolution Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.
Insider Buying and Selling at Revolution Medicines
In related news, CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $400,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,959 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,418.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sushil Patel sold 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $79,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $400,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,959 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,418.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,705 shares of company stock worth $1,031,049. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.
About Revolution Medicines
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.
