Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases 178 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,672 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 73,466 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,236 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,482 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $56,613,000 after purchasing an additional 21,767 shares during the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $3,197,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,108 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its position in TJX Companies by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 148,954 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $13,239,000 after buying an additional 77,711 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $100.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,467,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,183,217. The stock has a market cap of $113.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $102.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.78.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.86%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.71.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

