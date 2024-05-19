Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases 340 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 435.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 770.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BXP has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.53.

Insider Activity at Boston Properties

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $889,186.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BXP traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $63.20. 887,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,289. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.80 and a 1-year high of $73.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.22). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $839.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 321.31%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

