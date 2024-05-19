Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases 96 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 9,839.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 701,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,888,000 after purchasing an additional 694,554 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,813,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 48.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 988,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,840,000 after acquiring an additional 321,146 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in Entegris during the third quarter worth $18,275,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Entegris by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,271,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,374,000 after purchasing an additional 176,029 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other Entegris news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $251,428.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Besnard sold 12,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.78, for a total value of $1,719,925.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,721.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,550 shares of company stock worth $2,237,160. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entegris Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.50. The company had a trading volume of 758,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,026. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.34. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $84.13 and a one year high of $146.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 62.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Entegris in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.67.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

