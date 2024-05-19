Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases 960 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 2,341.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Ball by 80.4% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BALL. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ball from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ball from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.23.

Shares of BALL stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.11. 1,111,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,184,391. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.54. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $71.32.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Ball had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Ball’s payout ratio is 6.02%.

Ball announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 3,869 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,222,068.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

