Manchester Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 254.7% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 51.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 999,900.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 9,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

MUFG stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,207,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,761. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

