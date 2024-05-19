Manchester Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Manchester Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $262.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,208,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,564. The company has a market cap of $393.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $263.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $255.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.82.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

