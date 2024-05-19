Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 2,585 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 68,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.9% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.78. 2,861,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,345,859. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $4,842,976.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,387,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,300,654.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $4,842,976.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,387,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,646 shares of company stock worth $8,038,601. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

