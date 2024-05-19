Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 2,853 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $11,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 40,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,779,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $112.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.30.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

