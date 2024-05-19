Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 291 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.47 per share, with a total value of $113,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,018.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CINF has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

CINF traded up $1.54 on Friday, hitting $120.06. 463,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,505. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $95.01 and a one year high of $124.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

