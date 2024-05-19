Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 305 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Manchester Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. MY Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,334,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 114,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $615,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VGT traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $532.55. 312,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $514.38 and a 200 day moving average of $494.05. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $391.39 and a one year high of $538.26.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.