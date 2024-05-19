Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 415 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 13,025.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 62.9% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.19. The company had a trading volume of 137,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,714. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.64. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12 month low of $49.83 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.04.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.