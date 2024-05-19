Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 64 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $255.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,971. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.64. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $262.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

