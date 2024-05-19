Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 62.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,638 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 432.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTCH. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Match Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

Match Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Match Group stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $31.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,876,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,704,534. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.12. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $49.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.43.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 433.59%. The business had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.