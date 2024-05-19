Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Raises Dividend to $15.10 Per Share

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 15.10 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 99.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Merrimack Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $1.50.

NASDAQ:MACK opened at $15.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.88. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.77 million, a PE ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Merrimack Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

