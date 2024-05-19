Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Increases Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,130 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPD. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.63.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.90. The stock had a trading volume of 865,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.03 and a 52 week high of $131.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.73.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 29.24%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

