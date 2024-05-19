Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Sells 488,412 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,736,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 488,412 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for 2.9% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $104,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,885,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,199,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503,451 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,619,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $506,753,000 after purchasing an additional 121,154 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,423,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $410,280,000 after purchasing an additional 708,947 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 7,069,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $390,731,000 after buying an additional 2,633,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,960,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $384,691,000 after buying an additional 185,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 775 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.36. 4,670,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,702,733. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $78.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.89 and its 200 day moving average is $64.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.08%.

FIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

