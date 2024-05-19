Mizuho Securities USA LLC Takes $259,000 Position in Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOE)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Clover Leaf Capital as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Separately, ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in Clover Leaf Capital during the third quarter worth about $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.
Clover Leaf Capital Stock Performance
NASDAQ CLOE remained flat at $12.25 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255. Clover Leaf Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.89.
Clover Leaf Capital Profile
Clover Leaf Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies operating in the cannabis industry.
