Motco Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Motco trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,486,000 after acquiring an additional 12,187 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $551.69. The company had a trading volume of 748,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,049. The company has a 50-day moving average of $539.16 and a 200 day moving average of $510.73. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $558.34.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.