Motco Lowers Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Motco trimmed its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 28,689 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLW. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 39,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 67,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 284,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Trading Up 0.4 %

Corning stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,780,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,925,307. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average of $31.18. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $36.01.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho started coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC lowered Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corning

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $553,219.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,652.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,841 shares of company stock valued at $7,971,257. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.