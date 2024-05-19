Motco Reduces Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Motco cut its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,802 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust comprises 0.9% of Motco’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Motco’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $14,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $2,141,890,000. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 106.7% in the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,351,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,532,000 after buying an additional 1,213,526 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,240,000 after buying an additional 971,032 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,647,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,522,000 after buying an additional 394,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,825.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 401,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,623,000 after acquiring an additional 380,904 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of DLR traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,556,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.15. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $154.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on DLR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.65.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

