Motco Sells 287 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Motco lowered its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $10,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $756,176,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Roper Technologies by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 896,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,968,000 after acquiring an additional 280,873 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at $82,379,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 81.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,103,000 after purchasing an additional 143,122 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 512.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 144,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,933,000 after purchasing an additional 120,836 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $541.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $537.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $537.38. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.06 and a 12-month high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

