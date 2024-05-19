Motco Trims Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Motco lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,190 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its position in Adobe by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $483.43. 2,261,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,689,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.45 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $494.14 and a 200-day moving average of $558.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

