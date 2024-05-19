Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Declares Dividend of $0.10

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1032 per share on Tuesday, June 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.

Mowi ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MHGVY opened at $18.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.95. Mowi ASA has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mowi ASA will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mowi ASA Company Profile

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, farms, produces, and supplies Atlantic salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities.

