Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Declares Dividend of $0.10

Posted by on May 19th, 2024

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1032 per share on Tuesday, June 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.

Mowi ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MHGVY opened at $18.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.95. Mowi ASA has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mowi ASA will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mowi ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, farms, produces, and supplies Atlantic salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities.

Read More

Dividend History for Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY)

Receive News & Ratings for Mowi ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mowi ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.