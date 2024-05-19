Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Acquired by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avalon Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Mplx by 2.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

Mplx Stock Performance

Shares of Mplx stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,601,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,254. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $42.90. The firm has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Mplx had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.63%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

See Also

