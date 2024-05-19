Natural Resource Partners L.P. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:NRP)

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th.

Natural Resource Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 30.5% annually over the last three years.

Natural Resource Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NRP stock opened at $90.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.83. Natural Resource Partners has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $102.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Natural Resource Partners ( NYSE:NRP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 62.93% and a return on equity of 43.30%. The business had revenue of $93.16 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

