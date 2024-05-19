NDVR Inc. Buys New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

NDVR Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 133,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,501,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 6.6% of NDVR Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,659,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,045,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,729 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,986,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,352,000 after buying an additional 1,019,403 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,311,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,222,000 after buying an additional 410,848 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 15,726,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,347,000 after buying an additional 836,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,438,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,506,000 after buying an additional 174,883 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.89. 9,999,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,116,234. The company has a market cap of $81.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.07.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

