NDVR Inc. Buys Shares of 585 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

NDVR Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 585 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,983,356 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,644,492,000 after acquiring an additional 87,397 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,944,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,605,146,000 after acquiring an additional 147,248 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,870,101 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $998,050,000 after acquiring an additional 89,217 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,813,563 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $978,388,000 after acquiring an additional 131,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,016,780 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $701,315,000 after purchasing an additional 67,451 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.79, for a total transaction of $201,979.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,174,603.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $4.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $445.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,382,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,428. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $320.01 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $409.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.29. The stock has a market cap of $114.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.18.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

