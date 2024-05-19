NDVR Inc. Invests $204,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

NDVR Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $198.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.87.

Valero Energy Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $7.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.06. 4,098,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,473,091. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.27 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.20%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

