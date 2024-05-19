NDVR Inc. Invests $214,000 in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

NDVR Inc. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 228,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,009,000 after acquiring an additional 95,389 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 369,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,990,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 452,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,524,000 after acquiring an additional 13,811 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.90. The company had a trading volume of 865,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,709. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.03 and a 52 week high of $131.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.73.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.24%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.63.

In other news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,170,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

