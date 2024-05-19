NDVR Inc. Takes $235,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

NDVR Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,648 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $48.17. The company had a trading volume of 22,020,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,663,308. The firm has a market cap of $195.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.70 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.87%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Bank of America upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.