NEAR Protocol Price Tops $7.97 (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 19th. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $8.59 billion and $385.01 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $7.97 or 0.00011957 BTC on exchanges.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,191,519,946 coins and its circulating supply is 1,077,570,590 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,191,334,457 with 1,077,238,158 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 7.91708696 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 407 active market(s) with $300,549,886.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

