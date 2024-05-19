NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 86,175 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $17,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,490,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,925,826. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $156.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $77.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

