NFC Investments LLC Invests $256,000 in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

NFC Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HOMB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at $54,498,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2,433.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,216,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,716 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,429,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,496,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,240,000 after purchasing an additional 432,091 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 456,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 111,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $57,228.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $503,738.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,987.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $57,228.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,606 shares of company stock worth $1,101,008. Corporate insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stephens upped their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE HOMB traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $24.72. The stock had a trading volume of 614,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,057. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.46 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.