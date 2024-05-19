NFC Investments LLC Makes New $5.74 Million Investment in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

NFC Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 195,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,736,000. Old Republic International accounts for approximately 1.8% of NFC Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. NFC Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Old Republic International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Old Republic International by 1,069.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Old Republic International stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.21. 1,028,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,641. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.22 and a 200-day moving average of $29.33. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $32.26.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

In other news, Director Therace Risch purchased 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $181,180.22. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,180.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $101,445.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,022.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Therace Risch acquired 6,086 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $181,180.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,180.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

