NFC Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

NFC Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 87,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,720,000. Enstar Group comprises approximately 8.0% of NFC Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGR. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 2,966.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Enstar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Enstar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Enstar Group Price Performance

ESGR stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $310.00. 54,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,926. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.17. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.67. Enstar Group Limited has a one year low of $225.81 and a one year high of $315.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $31.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 77.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

