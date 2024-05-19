NFC Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

NFC Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 499,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,079,000. First Horizon accounts for 2.2% of NFC Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. NFC Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of First Horizon at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 268.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 57.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FHN. UBS Group upgraded First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded First Horizon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

NYSE:FHN traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $16.01. 3,472,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,555,783. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.09. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $16.15.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

