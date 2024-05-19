NFC Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 629,741 Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

NFC Investments LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 629,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,237,000. Starwood Property Trust makes up about 4.1% of NFC Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. NFC Investments LLC owned about 0.20% of Starwood Property Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 43,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 129,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 29,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 62,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $2,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,226,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,876,928.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of STWD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,460,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,420. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.13%.

STWD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price (down previously from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

