NFC Investments LLC Takes $416,000 Position in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

NFC Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000. Tiptree makes up about 0.1% of NFC Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. NFC Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Tiptree as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Tiptree by 9.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tiptree during the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 24,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tiptree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $452,000. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tiptree Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TIPT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.28. 78,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,079. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average of $17.68. Tiptree Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $20.80. The company has a market capitalization of $635.56 million, a P/E ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.23.

Tiptree Dividend Announcement

Tiptree ( NASDAQ:TIPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $498.22 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 12.49%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Insider Transactions at Tiptree

In other Tiptree news, CEO Jonathan Ilany bought 2,900 shares of Tiptree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $49,155.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,483.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tiptree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

