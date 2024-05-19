NFC Investments LLC Takes Position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

NFC Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 53,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000. Alliance Resource Partners makes up about 0.3% of NFC Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 684,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 264,000 shares during the period. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $1,054,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners Price Performance

Shares of ARLP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.82. 244,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.08. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.86.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $651.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.32 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 23.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 61.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARLP shares. StockNews.com raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

