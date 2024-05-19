OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from OFS Credit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

OFS Credit has raised its dividend payment by an average of 52.7% per year over the last three years. OFS Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 116.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect OFS Credit to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 116.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCCI opened at $7.58 on Friday. OFS Credit has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.82.

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.44 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that OFS Credit will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $30,328.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,989 shares in the company, valued at $813,144.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,408 shares of company stock worth $177,145. 9.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

