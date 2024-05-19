OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from OFS Credit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
OFS Credit has raised its dividend payment by an average of 52.7% per year over the last three years. OFS Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 116.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect OFS Credit to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 116.7%.
OFS Credit Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OCCI opened at $7.58 on Friday. OFS Credit has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.82.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $30,328.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,989 shares in the company, valued at $813,144.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,408 shares of company stock worth $177,145. 9.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.
OFS Credit Company Profile
OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OFS Credit
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.