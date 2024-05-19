Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 89.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 34,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMC. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE OMC traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $96.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,042,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,193. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.26. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

