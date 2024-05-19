Orchid (OXT) Price Up 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

Orchid (OXT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 19th. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $94.01 million and approximately $10.44 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0959 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.10188877 USD and is up 3.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $11,087,566.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

