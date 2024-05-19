Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th.

Pan American Silver has raised its dividend payment by an average of 22.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Pan American Silver has a dividend payout ratio of 47.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pan American Silver to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.

Shares of NYSE PAAS opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.36. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $21.78.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $601.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.58 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Pan American Silver from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

